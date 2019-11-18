Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter, 6, Wears Septum Ring to Joel Osteen's Church Service

North appears to have a new accessory.

The 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sported a septum ring when she joined her parents for pastor Joel Osteen’s church service in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

North, who is the eldest of the West children, wore a cream-colored ensemble to the event, where she sat in the front row with her mom. And noticeably on the child’s nose was a sparkly silver nose ring to match with her rings on her fingers.

This isn’t the first time North has worn a nose ring this year.

In July, North, who already has pierced ears, showed off her nose ring at her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell‘s 85th birthday party. At the time, Kardashian West clarified that the accessory was “fake.”

“Fake nose ring alert!!!” the mom of four, 38, wrote over a photo of North posing alongside her cousins Penelope, 7, and True, 1, and aunts Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

In September, Kardashian West revealed that her husband banned their daughter from wearing makeup.

“I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas — I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something,” she explained to E! News. “I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. So, I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it’s now no more makeup.”

Though North may not be able to play around with makeup just yet, her mom reassured that she’s “absolutely” allowed to “weigh-in” on fashion choices. In addition, Kardashian West said the current alternative to wearing makeup is focusing on skincare.

Speaking with Allure magazine in October, the KKW Beauty mogul said North has turned her attention to skincare. “She’s found it really fun to do a face mask. I’ll get her sheet masks, and if she’s having a sleepover, I’ll do a mask with the girls,” she said. “They think it’s so funny for some reason. I don’t know why. They just think they’re so fascinating.”