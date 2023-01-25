North West to Make Voice Acting Debut Alongside Kim Kardashian in 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

Saint West will also have a cameo in the upcoming film from the beloved Nickelodeon kids series, in theaters this October

Published on January 25, 2023 04:23 PM
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram (2)

Kim Kardashian's kids are showing off their star power.

On Wednesday, Nickelodeon and Spin Master announced the star-studded cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a sequel to the first film inspired by the beloved Nickelodeon animated kids series.

The star-studded cast features Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, and more — including the SKIMS founder, who played Delores in the first movie.

Joining her this time around is daughter North West, 9½, who will have a role as one of three new characters being introduced in the film, premiering this fall.

The announcement, shared by both PAW Patrol and Kardashian on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday, notes that Kardashian's son Saint West, 7, is also featured in a "cameo."

When the first film premiered in August 2021, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum hosted a private premiere party, with all four of her kids — sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North — her friends and their little ones.

Before playing the film, Kardashian stood in front of the screen and gave a speech to her audience, which included Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé's daughter True Thompson, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and more family and friends.

"I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol: The Movie. I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all their cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first movie! This is so amazing," Kim said while her guests cheered.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kim kardashian</a>
Kim Kardashian's Paw Patrol party. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mom of four then turned her attention to her kids as she said, "I did this for you guys because I know how much you guys love Paw Patrol."

"Dolores in the house!" Kim declared before stepping aside to play the film. Her friends and family all cheered again once Dolores came on the screen.

Paw Patrol: The Might Movie hits theaters on Oct. 13.

