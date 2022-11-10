North West Shares Sweet Video Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts: 'Looks So Good and Cute'

North West is having fun celebrating her little cousin.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, 9, shared a TikTok of her getting cousin Dream Kardashian's gifts ready to give her in celebration of her 6th birthday.

The video begins with a dry-erase calendar showing that Nov. 10th is a double birthday in the family, with both Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream and Kris Jenner's beau Corey Gamble celebrating that day.

"Okay, it's Dream's birthday tomorrow so we're going to package all these things for her gift," North explains, showing off different little toys that were being situated in a basket.

"It's gonna look so good and cute. And I'm getting these gifts, these candies, these stickers," she says as she continues to show herself arranging the contents.

Signing the card, she says, "I'm putting these cute stickers, I'm signing my name on the thing."

Showing a pile of three wrapped gifts and a gift basket with lots of bows and a card leaning against it, North concludes the video as she admires her work.

"Oh, look how cute! Looks so cute. Bye," she ends the clip.

The day prior, North and her mom performed a video together on the app, lip-synching to Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" at bedtime, with North dressed in red pajamas with her hair tied back.

North and Kim both jammed out to the track, with Kim wearing a black hoodie and holding the camera to highlight North dancing in the sweet mother-daughter bonding moment.

In addition to North, Kim shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, with ex Kanye West.