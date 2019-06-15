North Is 6! Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: ‘Mommy Loves You Forever and Beyond’

Happy birthday, North!

Parents of four Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are celebrating their oldest child’s sixth birthday on Saturday — and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, kicked off the day by sharing a sweet tribute to their daughter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of adorable mother-daughter photos.

In one image the KKW Beauty mogul can be seen giving her daughter an affectionate peck during a trip to the beach, while in another touching snap, Kardashian West holds her daughter in her lap while the two pose together on a swing set.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Can You Spot the Sweet Connection Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids’ Names?

North’s birthday party is sure to be epic — and judging from past years’ events, it’s likely she’ll be celebrating alongside her cousin Penelope Scotland, who turns 7 in July.

Last year, the pair teamed up for a joint unicorn-themed birthday bash to celebrate turning 5 and 6, where they wore identical rainbow robes and matching bathing suits.

While documenting what she described as “North and Penelope’s unicorn birthday party,” Kardashian West, made sure to highlight all the party’s sweet treats, which included doughnuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice-crispy pops with little unicorn horns and ears.

In 2017, North and Penelope enjoyed a Moana-themed celebration, while the previous year, the two girls honored their big days with a mermaid-filled bash.

North West (L) and Penelope Disick Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: A Showstopper! North Adorably Takes the Mic at Dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service

North is certainly the fashionista who enjoys a glam party, but she isn’t afraid of roughing it too.

In a recent episode of her mom’s E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West recounted how the little girl begged her mom to take her camping — which she begrudgingly agreed to to make her daughter happy.

The duo headed out to Lake Hemet for the night, alongside Larsa Pippen and her 10-year-old daughter Sophia, plus Tracy Romulus and her daughter. “The kids are so excited. Here’s how I think it’s going to go: Larsa’s not going to do anything, and Tracy is going to do everything,” the KKW Beauty founder joked.

“But I hope North doesn’t think it’s a tradition and that we have to go every year, because that’s not going to happen,” she quipped after the ultimately successful sojourn.