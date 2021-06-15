North West Turns 8! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Celebrate Her Birthday: 'Ray of Sunshine'

Grandma Kris Jenner wrote to North West, "You light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart"

It's North West's big day!

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned 8 years old on Tuesday, and the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated North while sharing the joy she brings them all. Kardashian and West also share daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

"My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!" wrote Kardashian, 40, while sharing a gallery of sweet photos featuring her daughter. "You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I've never met anyone like you!"

"I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!" the SKIMS founder added.

Grandma Kris Jenner shared more snapshots of North, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!! You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart."

"You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!!" continued Jenner. "You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so so much!!!! Lovey xoxo 🎂😍🥳🤩❤️‼️🎂."

Kardashian raved about North in a sweet post on Instagram in February, which featured several shots of her daughter getting her hair and makeup done. In the photo, North rocked an outfit from SKIMS' Kids Cozy Collection as she showed off her curled hair and glam done by the professionals.

"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" the proud mom wrote in the caption.

Earlier in February, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a photo on Instagram of a landscape painting North completed, calling her daughter a "little artist." After social media users began questioning whether North had actually painted the artwork, Kardashian fired back.

North West North West | Credit: kim Kardashian / instagram

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" she wrote in a lengthy post on her Instagram Story at the time. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."