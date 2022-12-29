North West Transforms Little Sister Chicago into Her Twin in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch

Kim Kardashian's daughters are showing off their different senses of style.

Daughter North, 9, highlighted the differences in a TikTok Wednesday, where she styles her little sister Chicago, who turns 5 next month, and transforms her into her mini-me.

"Turning my sister into me," she captioned the video, which begins with Chicago popping into a doorway wearing a Batgirl costume with checkered Vans slide-on shoes.

Chicago then disappears back into the doorway and reemerges in a North-inspired outfit: a black graphic tee, paired with black printed shorts and black sunglasses. She jumps around excitedly, showing off her new look.

Recently speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on the GOOP podcast, Kardashian, 42, talked about monitoring daughter North on social media platforms, including TikTok where the pre-teen frequently shares videos on a joint account with her mom.

"The way that she is so creative, the way that she loves to do TikTok and do these videos, and she'll take my phone and do skincare stuff," Kardashian shared. "She loves special effects makeup, so she'll be doing scars and faces and bullet wounds. She takes classes on it and that's what she loves to do so she loves to show it."

"It makes her so happy, and she's so innocent in so many ways," said Kardashian, who also shares sons Psalm, 3½, and Saint, 7, with ex Kanye West.

PierreSnaps

Complimenting North's abilities to photoshop and add music to her videos on and off of TikTok, Kardashian said she's the "best director."

"She loves to do this stuff. I take it as more of a creative thing. As long as it's age appropriate and they're having fun," she added.

"I found a groove with her TikTok, as long as it's me and her together and I'm there," she later added. "That works for now. But it's a crazy world, I don't deny that."