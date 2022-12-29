North West Transforms Little Sister Chicago into Her Twin in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch

Kim Kardashian's daughters shared a special bonding moment in a sweet, silly TikTok video

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 05:04 PM
North West, Chicago West
Photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images; Kim and North/TikTok

Kim Kardashian's daughters are showing off their different senses of style.

Daughter North, 9, highlighted the differences in a TikTok Wednesday, where she styles her little sister Chicago, who turns 5 next month, and transforms her into her mini-me.

"Turning my sister into me," she captioned the video, which begins with Chicago popping into a doorway wearing a Batgirl costume with checkered Vans slide-on shoes.

Chicago then disappears back into the doorway and reemerges in a North-inspired outfit: a black graphic tee, paired with black printed shorts and black sunglasses. She jumps around excitedly, showing off her new look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on the GOOP podcast, Kardashian, 42, talked about monitoring daughter North on social media platforms, including TikTok where the pre-teen frequently shares videos on a joint account with her mom.

"The way that she is so creative, the way that she loves to do TikTok and do these videos, and she'll take my phone and do skincare stuff," Kardashian shared. "She loves special effects makeup, so she'll be doing scars and faces and bullet wounds. She takes classes on it and that's what she loves to do so she loves to show it."

"It makes her so happy, and she's so innocent in so many ways," said Kardashian, who also shares sons Psalm, 3½, and Saint, 7, with ex Kanye West.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
PierreSnaps

Complimenting North's abilities to photoshop and add music to her videos on and off of TikTok, Kardashian said she's the "best director."

"She loves to do this stuff. I take it as more of a creative thing. As long as it's age appropriate and they're having fun," she added.

"I found a groove with her TikTok, as long as it's me and her together and I'm there," she later added. "That works for now. But it's a crazy world, I don't deny that."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Social Media Rules For Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Social Media Rules for Daughter North: 'I Found a Groove'
North West, Psalm
North West Draws on Brother Psalm's Face in Sneaky 'Elf on the Shelf' Prank — See the Video!
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
North west and sia sing. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7178528307145706795?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178528307145706795&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok
Kim Kardashian Tells North She's 'Not Funny' After Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows in Her Sleep
kim kardashian saint birthday
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and North
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Family Christmas Prep: ‘North Got Creative W The Elves This Year’
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Family Christmas Prep: 'North Got Creative With The Elves'
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
North West Shares Sweet TikTok Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts: 'Looks So Good and Cute'
North West Shares Sweet Video Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts: 'Looks So Good and Cute'
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Tells North West the Story of Her Conception — and the Dress That Made It Happen
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162357188961324331?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162357188961324331&lang=en. Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Kris Jenner attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday
See Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm's Amazing Cardboard Garbage Truck Costume — "We Made This!"
See Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm's Cardboard Garbage Truck Halloween Costume — with Working Lights!
kim kardashian, north west
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch