North West Transforms Into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Makeup Tutorial TikTok: Watch

North West is following in her beauty mogul mom's footsteps with her latest holiday look.

On Tuesday, the 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted a TikTok video trying her hand at being a makeup artist by attempting to create a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired look.

As the holiday song plays over the clip, North shows her festive makeup transformation featuring red eyeshadow and Rudolph's signature red nose. She then gives her followers a close-up of the Christmas glam before throwing up a peace sign.

In a follow-up TikTok, North wears the same makeup as she lip-syncs to a voice over from Jim Carrey's How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

North launched a joint TikTok account with Kardashian — who also shares daughter Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with the rapper — in November. In their first video, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner's line, Kylie Skin.

Since then, North has been sharing a plethora of content, which her mom hasn't always been too thrilled about.

Last week, North filmed a live TikTok, recording the inside of her home without the SKIMS founder knowing.

In the video, North walked into a room where Kardashian was lying in bed and began filming. "Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who responded: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video came to an end.

In a recent interview with journalist Bari Weiss, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said she wasn't happy when her older daughter recently went live on TikTok without her permission.