North West Is a Sweet, Supportive Big Sister to Chicago, 5, as They Do Each Other's Edges: Watch

Kim Kardashian's daughters spent quality time doing each other's hair and laughing together in a sweet TikTok video

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 25, 2023 04:52 PM
Kim Kardashian, North and Chicago West
Photo: David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty, Kim and North/Tiktok

Kim Kardashian's little girls share a sweet sisterly bond.

Sharing a fun video on TikTok Tuesday, Kardashian's daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 9½, teamed up to style each other's edges. The three-minute video shows North being very patient and sweet with Chicago as they work on each other's hair.

"What are we doing today?" North asks Chicago.

"I'm gonna do your edges!" Chicago answers happily.

"And I'm gonna do your edges," North replied, giggling.

North offers to let her sister go first and reminds of the order they use their hair products in as she looks for an edge brush, wearing an oversized black Aaliyah t-shirt with Chicago wears a set of LOL pajamas.

With the phone perched in front of them, Chicago sits on the counter and leans in to work on North's baby hairs. North cheers Chicago on, reassuring her that she's "doing so good."

Chicago carefully moves North's braids as she works with the brush.

"This is so good, Chi. Are you going to be a hair person when you're older?" North asks.

Chicago cheerfully says, "Yes, I'm going to do people's hair," informing her sister she's doing a "tropical thing" with her hair.

"Because your hair is tropical," the 5-year-old reasoned.

North was proud to show off the finished project. "Okay guys, here's my edges," she said in a sing-song voice. "By Chicago West."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfjUkYiu8D5/?hl=en kimkardashian Verified Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better! 💕 27w
kim kardashian/Instagram

North also shares a shorter clip of her working on Chicago's edges before she shows the little one's excited reactions.

"Let me see my edges!" she says, leaning into the mirror and camera. "Oh, oh, oh, I love it," she adds, starting to bounce around excitedly.

The two then start joking about saying bye to the camera, with North instructing her little sister to "say bye to your channel," and her theatrically obliging.

In addition to Chicago and North, Kardashian shares sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, with ex Kanye West.

