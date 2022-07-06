North West, 9, Sits Front Row with Kris Jenner at Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Runway Debut
North West is here for her mom's big moment!
On Wednesday, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 45, sat with her grandmother Kris Jenner while supporting her mom's modeling debut.
Kardashian walked in Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The runway appearance marks the first time Kardashian has modeled in such a capacity.
North appeared at the event continuing to serve her signature grunge style. She wore a tattered Balenciaga Speed Hunters sweatshirt with tattered denim jeans over sweatpants with Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs. She accessorized with two chunky necklaces, one spelling out her name.
It wasn't the first time this week that North received serious attention for her fashion choices.
On Monday, she was photographed stepping out for Paris Couture Fashion Week with her SKIMS founder mom wearing her dad's Pastelle varsity jacket from his never-released 2009 fashion line.
Earlier this year, the budding fashionista styled all of her siblings as they appeared with their mom in the March issue of Vogue.
For the shoot, North wore a white SKIMS t-shirt and a pair of her mom's ripped Levi jeans while practicing her basketball skills on the court.