Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Shows Off Her New Braces in TikTok Video
"Oh my gosh, I got my braces," North West, 8, said
North West is showing off her new braces!
On Thursday, the 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off her braces, which were placed on the top row of her teeth.
"Oh my gosh, I got my braces," North said in a TikTok video, which featured her opening her mouth wide for fans to get a glimpse.
The video included the written message, "I got my braces."
It was posted on the mother and daughter duo's shared TikTok account @kimandnorth that was created in November.
On Dec. 12, North went live on TikTok without her mother's permission.
In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, said she wasn't happy with North doing it, adding that "in my house, there are rules."
In their first video on TikTok, the mother-daughter pair enjoyed a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner's line, Kylie Skin.
Since then, North has been sharing lots of content on the social media site, ranging from Thanksgiving celebrations to time with her cousins and fun activities ahead of the holidays.