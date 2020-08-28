"Nothing like Lake Life and cheering each other on wake boarding," Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram

North West Screams Her Way Through Wakeboard Session as Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers Her On

North West is making waves!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West shared several videos of her 7-year-old daughter wakeboarding during a family outing to a lake.

In the footage, North rides on a wakeboard with an instructor as her mother gives her words of encouragement from the boat. At one point, North flashes the shaka sign as she screams and clings on to her instructor.

"Woo! Northie!" Kim, 39, cheers.

The KKW Beauty founder also posted a photo of herself wakeboarding as her kids cheered her on in the background.

The slideshow included a photo of Kim's 4-year-old son Saint on a boat, as well as North hanging out with cousins Penelope, 8, and Mason, 10, on an inflatable watercraft.

"Nothing like Lake Life and cheering each other on wake boarding 🏄🏻‍♀️," Kim captioned the post.

Over the weekend, Kim shared a handful of photographs from what appeared to be the same lake trip, one of which featured herself and husband Kanye West posing together.

In the nature-filled image, the rapper, 43, crouches beside his wife as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Harry Hudson. Another snapshot also shows the mother of four standing on a paddle board beside North.

Earlier this month, the husband and wife flew to the Dominican Republic with their four children: daughters North and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint and 14-month-old Psalm. A source told PEOPLE at the time that "the focus" was on their marriage during the trip.

"Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus," the source said. "She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."

Since returning to the United States, the pair have been “getting along” and “both seem much happier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.