North West Plays with Bestie Ryan Romulus in Kid-Sized Mini Mall in Kim Kardashian's Backyard

Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream.

A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup.

North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart.

The two 9-year-olds begin their journey at a pint-sized KKW Beauty, checking out some palettes before moving on to a diner, where North dons a curly wig over her braids.

She passes the wig off to Ryan as they hit a tiny market that has shelves marked "bakery," "meat," "produce," "dairy," and more.

The video moves onto a mini Starbucks, where North appears in a blonde wig, holding toy frappucinos as she stands in front of a toy Keurig-style coffee machine.

North has been exploring her creativity in her TikTok videos recently, sharing a clip of herself lip-syncing and dancing to one of Michael Jackson's most iconic tracks, "Man in the Mirror."

Donning an oversized white tee with a Marilyn Monroe face print in the middle, North showed off some of her moves in the video on the joint TikTok account of her mom and herself as she danced around in different areas of her house.

North also hilariously put on a fake mustache at some point during the performance, before imitating some of Jackson's routine in front of a mirror while sporting butterfly-style sunglasses.

"We like to change up the lyrics," she and Kardashian, 42, wrote in the caption.

Recently speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on the GOOP podcast, Kardashian talked about monitoring daughter North on social media platforms, including TikTok where the pre-teen frequently shares videos.

"The way that she is so creative, the way that she loves to do TikTok and do these videos, and she'll take my phone and do skincare stuff," Kardashian shared. "She loves special effects makeup, so she'll be doing scars and faces and bullet wounds. She takes classes on it and that's what she loves to do so she loves to show it."

"It makes her so happy, and she's so innocent in so many ways," said Kardashian, who also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Psalm, 3½, and Saint, 7, with ex Kanye West.

Complimenting North's abilities to photoshop and add music to her videos on and off of TikTok, Kardashian said she's the "best director."

"She loves to do this stuff. I take it as more of a creative thing. As long as it's age appropriate and they're having fun," she added.

"I found a groove with her TikTok, as long as it's me and her together and I'm there," she later added. "That works for now. But it's a crazy world, I don't deny that."