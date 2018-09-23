Fashionista! North West, 5, Makes Her Runway Debut as Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers Her On

Look out modeling world!

Over two months after North West booked her first modeling campaign alongside some of her famous family members, the 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West made her runway debut!

Alongside her fellow pint-sized peers, North hit the catwalk on Saturday during the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Pacific Palisades, California — and her mother, 37, was there to support her baby’s big day!

While the event was celebrating the launch of the brand’s newest product, the L.O.L. Surprise ‘Bigger Surprise,’ the fashionistas-in-training got a chance to strut their stuff while dressed as their favorite L.O.L. Surprise characters.

Much to the delight of the crowd, including the KKW Beauty Mogul, North walked the runway as Thrilla, wearing a Michael Jackson-inspired look consisting of a red jacket with a matching skirt alongside a black zip-up top, white socks and black shoes.

Kim Kardashian West and North West Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Explaining how her daughter first got involved with the event, Kardashian West remarked, “North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved.”

The duo first heard about the show from Kardashian-approved stylist Simone Harouche, who served as the creative director for the cute event — and designed all of the custom outfits.

“She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll,” Kardashian West added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to share a video of her daughter’s too-cute runway debut as she watched from the front row.

“North as THRILLA,” Kardashian West wrote alongside the video.

She also shared a sweet snap of her daughter serving up some major attitude for the camera while sitting backstage with her fellow models.

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, fashion isn’t the only avenue where North is already following in the footsteps of her mother and aunts. Earlier this month, Kardashian West revealed her daughter was already working on her contour skills.

In a sweet video, the reality star filmed her daughter — who was already wearing a full face of makeup — using a brush and her hand to attempt to blend her look.

“Contour Queen,” her proud mama captioned the clip, adding the crown emoji.

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West also added another clip of North modeling a bright red lipstick, which the KKW Beauty founder identified as No. 6 of her new Classic Blossom collection, before quickly shutting down mommy shamers before they even had a chance to criticize her for letting North wear makeup.

“Relax,” she wrote over the video. “It’s coming off in a few mins. I just needed a bribe to get out of the door … you feel me?!?!?!”