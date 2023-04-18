North West Gives the Perfect Response When Katy Perry Asks What She Wants to Be When She Grows Up

The 9-year-old appeared a little shy when she was brought on stage, but nailed an important question from the pop star

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 18, 2023 12:42 PM

North West is living her best life.

Not only did the 9½-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, 42, and ex Kanye West, 45, get to go on stage at Katy Perry's PLAY residency in Las Vegas, but the budding TikTok sensation also had the perfect answer prepared when the "Firework" singer, 38, asked her about her future plans.

"You're 9. That's so awesome. You know, at 9 years old, I started singing. That's when I found my little spark," Perry told North on stage.

The pop star then asked North, "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

After pausing a beat, North replied, "Everything."

North West and Katy Perry. Kim Kardashian/instagram

The Kardashians star shared footage of the special moment on Instagram after the show, writing, "Dreams do come true," tagging Perry. "And wait for her answer… what she wants to be when she grows up❤️‍🔥."

North West, Penelope Disick, and friends. Kim Kardashian/instagram

Ahead of the show, the SKIMS co-founder treated North and her friends to Katy Perry-themed mocktails on her private jet. Later, the girls could be seen jamming out to her songs in preparation for their fun-filled girls' night.

In addition to North, The Kardashians star also shares Psalm, 4 next month, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, with West.

Kim Kardashian's airline mocktails. Kim Kardashian/instagram

The mom of four recently treated her kids to a trip to Japan, where the family checked out a hedgehog café, visited Sanrio Puroland and even met iconic Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Last month, Kardashian treated Saint and his friends to a special outing, taking them to soccer games in both the UK and France, where they got to meet Kylian Mbappé.

