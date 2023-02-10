North West Prepares for Valentine's Day with Cookies — and Sweet Note to Mom Kim Kardashian!

North West's Valentine's Day setup featured an assortment of pink and red goodies, including apparel from her mom Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS collection inspired by the holiday

Published on February 10, 2023 09:29 PM



North West is getting ready for Valentine's Day!

On Friday, the 9½-year-old shared how she's preparing for the upcoming holiday in a TikTok (posted to her and mom Kim Kardashian's joint account) showing a setup of pink and red assorted goods and an animated graphic heart on a tablet.

The TikTok was simply captioned, "Almost Valentine's Day💕✨," tagging Kardashian.

"Four more days until Valentine's Day💕," read text over the video, which didn't show Kardashian nor North's faces. However, Kardashian seemingly makes an appearance by lighting a House of Intuition "You Are Loved" candle.

Using a tincture dropper, North then squeezes out some of the Lemme Fall in Love organic flower elixir onto the pink tablecloth.

After a few decorated heart-shaped sugar cookies disappeared from the plate, North opens her red "(Love) Notes to Self" journal to a sweet note she penned for her mom.

The message simple reads, "Love you," with a heart drawn around it.




North then showed more of her goodies, including a bejeweled necklace, a bedazzled pink tumbler, Valentine's Day-themed candies in a heart-shaped box, and another candle before blowing out the other.




As seen in the TikTok, some apparel from Kardashian's Valentine's Day SKIMS collection were on display, particularly pairs of the embroidered sport crew socks.

On Thursday, Kardashian surprised fans when she attended her SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

After first dropping the intimates collection last month, the SKIMS founder shared a series of selfies on Instagram last week modeling a sexy piece from the brand's line.

Along with North, Kardashian shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3½, with ex-husband Kanye West.

