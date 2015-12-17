North West is giving us some real style envy. Any surprise there?

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her princess fresh out of ballet class, with her hair pulled back in French braids and wearing a sparkly crystal choker and an Appaman faux fur coat.

“My little ballerina,” Kardashian West, 35, captioned the image of North wearing the darling ensemble (not pictured: best friend and cousin Penelope — Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter — who attends ballet class with her).

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Pink fuzzy coat aside, 2½-year-old North sure does have a pretty extravagant collection of coats to choose from, including an impressive lineup of one-of-a-kind Balmain jackets made just for her.

No word on if little brother Saint, born to Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, on Dec. 5., has a fur coat of his own quite yet, but perhaps there will be one under the tree.

North “understands who Santa is,” the reality star wrote on her website and app. “It’s going to be so fun with North and Saint and all of the kids, watching them open gifts this year! It gives Christmas a new meaning when you get to experience it through your child’s eyes.”