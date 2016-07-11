Twice as Nice: All the Details on North West and Penelope Disick's Adorable Swimsuits

Penelope Disick and her cousin North West not only share a secret language — they also have a birthday swimsuit style in common!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s older child recently turned 3. And in an adorable birthday video posted to her mom’s Instagram account, she’s wearing the tropical Firefly One Piece Bow Back suit by PilyQ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom



Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Penelope seems to have taken a leaf out of her mom’s book when it comes to matching outfits. During the same tropical vacation, Kourtney posted photos of herself with two friends, all rocking the same hot-pink one-piece swimsuits.

Her daughter had already previously tapped into the matchy-matchy family style, too — she and Grandma Kris Jenner sported matching lemon-inspired ensembles in early June.