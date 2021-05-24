North West and Penelope Disick joined their friends to celebrate Ryan Romulus' ninth birthday with a weekend getaway

North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Their Best Friend's Birthday with Matching Bathing Suits

Squad up!

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 7, and Kourtney Kardashian daughter's Penelope Disick, 8, celebrated their friend Ryan Romulus' ninth birthday this weekend with a special girls' trip.

The daughter of Tracy Romulus, who is Chief Marketing Officer of KKW Brands, rang in the special day with a getaway to Palm Springs, California. Tracy documented the celebration on Instagram with several photos and videos of the weekend's events.

In one picture, the six girls posed in matching pink leopard print swimsuits and white sandals.

"Turned 9 with a Girls Trip 💕," Tracy captioned the post.

The "birthday crew" kicked off the weekend with a stop at Starbucks, where several of the girls were treated to Frappucinos.

After, Ryan and her friends arrived at their getaway destination where they each received personalized Stoney Clover Lane bags stuffed with hair accessories, swimsuits, hats, makeup bags, slime and more.

The girls then went out by the pool and played with their slime before heading out to dinner at a hibachi restaurant.

Ryan's celebration continued after dinner as her friends sang "Happy Birthday" while she blew out candles on a donut tower.

Earlier this month, the Kardashian kids celebrated another special event: Psalm West's second birthday!

Kim and Kanye West's youngest child, who turned 2 on Mother's Day, marked his special day with a construction-themed birthday party alongside family and friends.

Last week, the SKIMS founder shared a series of pictures from the recent celebration, a family photo with her four children, Psalm, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and North.