North West Calls Herself 'Little Cardi' as Cousin Penelope Disick Nicknames Herself 'Cardi P'

Okurrr!

North West and Penelope Disick channeled Cardi B in an adorable new video shared by Kim Kardashian West on Saturday. In the clip, the cousins and their friends rocked fuzzy bathrobes from Kardashian West’s Skims shapewear brand while announcing that they were all members of the “Cardi Crew.”

“Hi ladies!” Kardashian West, 39, says in the video before North, 6½, interjects to explain that the four girls are all part of the “Cardi Crew,” named after the Grammy-winning musician.

As her friends introduced themselves as “Crazy Cardi” and “Cardi 2,” North excitedly shared that her own nickname was “Little Cardi.” Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope, 7, told her aunt that she was now called “Cardi P” — and showed off a silver necklace that spelled out the new nickname.

“The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection!” Kardashian West captioned her post, which also included two group photos. “Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!!!”

Kardashian West also tagged Cardi B in the post, though the musician did not appear to have responded right away.

On Twitter, the mom of four additionally pointed out the one-of-a-kind scrunchies the girls were wearing in the photos, writing, “Who sees the scrunchies I made too! LOL I had extra fabric.”

Who sees the scrunchies I made too! LOL I had extra fabric — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2020

Cardi B has previously hung out with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In August 2018, the rapper joked that she had become part “of the rich people club” after meeting up with Kardashian West and Kris Jenner for a “late-night house party” at Kardashian West’s home.

“I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!!” Cardi B quipped on Instagram at the time, before adding that the get-together had yielded one potentially lucrative opportunity.

“P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!” the mom of one wrote.

Taking the joke in stride, the famous momager replied, “Yes and I get 10 percent.”

Also, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently defended fellow rapper and Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West after the mixed reviews for his latest album Jesus Is King.

Clapping back at comedian Karlous Miller who said that West “fell off” with his new faith-based music, Cardi B wrote an eye roll emoji alongside a comment that read: “Kanye West found God and people call that falling off.”