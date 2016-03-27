'This Is the Cutest Thing Ever': North and Penelope Play Make-Believe as Kendall and Kylie
When North West and BFF, cousin Penelope Disick play make believe, they keep it in the family
When North West and BFF, cousin Penelope Disick play make believe, they keep it in the family.
The daughters of Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian emulated their aunts Kendall and Kylie Jenner while playing around the house ahead of Easter.
Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
In a video shared by Kylie to Instagram, North, 2½, and Penelope, 3½, run around wearing dress-up clothes and backpacks.
“What’s your name?” a voice can be heard asking North, to which she responds “Kylie!”
“What’s your name?” the voice asks Penelope, prompting her to yell “Kendall!”
Alongside the video, Kylie wrote, “Little Kylie & Kendall. This is the cutest thing ever.”
The duo are frequent playmates, and spend a lot of time with their extended family. And North’s love for Kylie was already clear — just last week she was playing around with the makeup moguls’ nail polish collection.
— Lindsay Kimble