North West Is 'Very Particular' About Her Hair, Says Chris Appleton: 'She Knows What She Likes'

North West already has a clear sense of style!

The 7½-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West isn't a stranger from sitting in on her mom's photoshoots and taking part in glam sessions in the hair-and-makeup seat. Hairstylist Chris Appleton — who has worked with Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more celebrities — tells PEOPLE that North is "very particular" about how her hair is done.

"I'm always doing North's hair. She's like peeking over the glam session. I'll be like, 'North, you have to make an appointment.' And she's like, 'Okay.' I mean, I love doing it," says Appleton. "Kim just posted a picture when I [did] North's hair for that. North is very particular."

"She knows what she likes, and she's so gorgeous. She's so sweet. But, yes. It's fun," adds the hairstylist, who's launching the new Chris Appleton x Color Wow Money Masque.

Image zoom North West | Credit: kim Kardashian / instagram

Last week, Kardashian, 40, raved about her eldest child in a sweet post on Instagram, which featured several shots of North getting her hair and makeup done.

In the photo, North rocked an outfit from SKIMS' Kids Cozy Collection as she showed off her curled hair and glam done by the professionals.

"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" Kardashian — who is also mom to daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months — captioned the post.