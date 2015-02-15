North West Throws Another Inevitable Tantrum During Fashion Week (But It's So Cute)

It was the making of a picture-perfect Saturday: one of Fashion Week’s most coveted fashion shows, prime seats, a smiling Kanye West.

But North was not interested in looking at clothes, based on the photos snapped of the teary-eyed 20-month-old while she was sitting on mom Kim Kardashian‘s lap at the Alexander Wang runway in New York City.

The ever-stylish tot has proven herself to be quite the fashion critic this week. Just Thursday, she threw a mini (and, yes, adorable) tantrum at dad West’s Adidas show while she was seated next to Beyoncé and Anna Wintour.

Fellow Wang attendee Nicki Minaj didn’t seem to mind West’s, ahem, feedback — really, who could take any issue with that face?

