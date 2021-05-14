The Most Savage Nori's Black Book Captions That'll Have You Crying Laughing
The genius mind behind the Nori's Black Book, the notorious North West parody account that roasts the members of the Kardashian/Jenner family, has been revealed to be a fan named Natalie, who started the Instagram account seven years ago. We rounded up our all-time favorite Nori's Black Book posts, because the caption commentary belongs in the Kardashian Hall of Fame
'It Is What it Is'
Not Northie doing a drive-by flower drop to cheer up Auntie Khloé.
The Audacity of 'Sam' Not 'Psalm'
She hit Sam with "never change!" like they were high school acquaintances that'll never see each other again.
TikTok Takedown
Recalling the time when she panicked at the sight of mom Kim trying to dance.
Prophet Vibes
Khloé's mugshot is the ultimate receipt.
Coming for the Triplets
North West would never.
Blame It on the Malikas
Northie will never live down True's turban stage, but it's all love TuTu!
We Invented That
There's never been a better meme than this, and we'll bet our lives on it.
She Has Restraint
No need to ruin a good hair day with bad vibes.
She's Reasonable
Cardi B needs to raise her budget.
Dealing with Copycats
One commenter wrote, "Chanel vs. Wal-Mart" and we'll leave it at that.
Too Much Is Never Enough
In Kris we trust.
Haters Gonna Hate
Northie is never phased.
Japan, Please Take My Brother
Shipping Sainty off to boarding school in another country is how you eliminate the competition.
Oh, the Memories
Live it up while you can, Stormi.
Grab a Name Tag
Throw a problem at her and she'll come up with the best solution.
Reign, Reign, Go Away
Come again — never.