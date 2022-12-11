North West Lip-Syncs to Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror' on TikTok — WATCH

The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid tribute to the late singer in a hilarious video shared via a joint TikTok account of herself and her mom

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 11, 2022 04:52 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7175304144637463851?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7175304144637463851&lang=en. Kimandnorth/Tiktok; Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.
Photo: Kimandnorth/Tiktok; WireImage

North West is having fun while remembering the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

On Saturday, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West paid tribute to the late singer by sharing a clip of herself lip-syncing and dancing to one of Jackson's most iconic tracks, "Man in the Mirror."

Donning an oversized white tee with a Marilyn Monroe face print in the middle, North showed off some of her moves in the video on the joint TikTok account of her mom and herself as she danced around in different areas of her house.

North also hilariously put on a fake mustache at some point during the performance, before imitating some of Jackson's routine in front of a mirror while sporting butterfly-style sunglasses.

"We like to change up the lyrics," she and Kardashian, 42, wrote in the caption.

During the Christmas celebration in 2019, the SKIMS Founder and her ex-husband gifted North the original velvet jacket Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor.

Kardashian shared at the time that they won the jacket in an auction to give to their daughter as a Christmas present because "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Inside the jacket were pictures of the late singer wearing the ensemble alongside Taylor. "We knew she would love this," the reality star explained in the gift video.

Kardashian explained she had the sleeves of the jacket "tacked up" so that North can wear it now. But she made sure that the hem can also be taken out, so North can continue to wear it as she grows.

Additionally, the former couple also purchased the exact white fedora that Jackson wore in his 1988 music video for "Smooth Criminal" from an auction.

RELATED VIDEO: North West, 9, Sits Front Row with Kris Jenner at Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Runway Debut

Kardashian shared a photo on social media of the hat, which still had remnants of the face makeup Jackson wore on the brim and inside.

"Along with [the] jacket, North also got Michael's "Smooth Criminal" hat. It still has his makeup on it," the mom of four captioned the photo before posting a snapshot of the inside brim of the fedora which read "MICHAEL JACKSON."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Michael Jackson&rsquo;s hat from &ldquo;Smooth Criminal&rdquo; music video
Kim Kardashian Buys North, 6, Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' Hat — with Makeup Still on It
North and Psalm West
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North 'Is So Helpful' with Son Psalm: 'How Are My Babies Getting So Big'
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian Responds to Report She Gave JFK's Bloody Shirt to North: 'I Never Posted' That
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and North
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kris Jenner Displays 'Elf on a Shelf' Versions of Her and Her 12 Grandkids as She Preps for Christmas
See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Family Christmas Prep: ‘North Got Creative W The Elves This Year’
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Family Christmas Prep: 'North Got Creative With The Elves'
Kim and North Sing Santa Song on TikTok
Kim Kardashian and North West Get Festive With Singalong to Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162357188961324331?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162357188961324331&lang=en. Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Kris Jenner attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday
North West Shares Sweet TikTok Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts: 'Looks So Good and Cute'
North West Shares Sweet Video Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts: 'Looks So Good and Cute'
North West Looks All Grown Up as She Heads to a Halloween Party with Her Friends
North West Dresses Up as Chilli from TLC in Leather 'No Scrubs'-Inspired Costume for Halloween
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France
North West Gets Camera Shy While Lip-Syncing in the Car with Mom Kim Kardashian: 'Delete That'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Enjoys In-N-Out Burger Outing for Her 42nd Birthday After Las Vegas Plans Canceled