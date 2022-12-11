North West Lip-Syncs to Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror' on TikTok — WATCH

North West is having fun while remembering the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

On Saturday, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West paid tribute to the late singer by sharing a clip of herself lip-syncing and dancing to one of Jackson's most iconic tracks, "Man in the Mirror."

Donning an oversized white tee with a Marilyn Monroe face print in the middle, North showed off some of her moves in the video on the joint TikTok account of her mom and herself as she danced around in different areas of her house.

North also hilariously put on a fake mustache at some point during the performance, before imitating some of Jackson's routine in front of a mirror while sporting butterfly-style sunglasses.

"We like to change up the lyrics," she and Kardashian, 42, wrote in the caption.

During the Christmas celebration in 2019, the SKIMS Founder and her ex-husband gifted North the original velvet jacket Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor.

Kardashian shared at the time that they won the jacket in an auction to give to their daughter as a Christmas present because "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Inside the jacket were pictures of the late singer wearing the ensemble alongside Taylor. "We knew she would love this," the reality star explained in the gift video.

Kardashian explained she had the sleeves of the jacket "tacked up" so that North can wear it now. But she made sure that the hem can also be taken out, so North can continue to wear it as she grows.

Additionally, the former couple also purchased the exact white fedora that Jackson wore in his 1988 music video for "Smooth Criminal" from an auction.

RELATED VIDEO: North West, 9, Sits Front Row with Kris Jenner at Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Runway Debut

Kardashian shared a photo on social media of the hat, which still had remnants of the face makeup Jackson wore on the brim and inside.

"Along with [the] jacket, North also got Michael's "Smooth Criminal" hat. It still has his makeup on it," the mom of four captioned the photo before posting a snapshot of the inside brim of the fedora which read "MICHAEL JACKSON."