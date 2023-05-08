North West Lines Up with Mom Kim Kardashian and Aunts Khloé and Kylie for Fun TikTok Dance — Watch!

North West got her whole family in on some TikTok fun in a sweet moment shared on the platform Sunday

Published on May 8, 2023 04:40 PM
Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and North West. Photo: Kim and North/TikTok

North West got the girls lined up for a TikTok!

The oldest of Kim Kardashian's four children, who turns 10 next month, enlisted the SKIMS co-founder and aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for a dance video shared on TikTok Sunday.

"No way," she captioned the video, which showed the Good American co-founder, 37, behind Kim, who stood behind the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, with North standing in front.

The four shimmied forward before shaking a finger at the camera, then shimmying back, all in sync with one another.

The family gathered over the weekend to celebrate as The Kardashians star, 42, threw a lavish firefighter-themed birthday party for son Psalm's 4th birthday.

"Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much🚒🤍," North captioned one of several TikToks from the exciting day, showing the extravagant decor and the kids laughing as they enjoyed a fire truck ride.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian and son Psalm at his 4th birthday party. Kim Kardashian / Tik Tok

Last month, the duo enjoyed a mother-daughter date night at The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

North was in tow with Kim for the special event, which saw friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton honored with the hair artist of the year award.

Kardashian and North stepped onto the red carpet with Appleton, 39, at the event, with the glamorous mom teaming a gray bandeau top with a matching skirt and silver metallic accessories. North meanwhile opted for an all-black suit paired with chunky Dolce and Gabanna boots.

