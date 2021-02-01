North West Leaves Adorable Message for Mom Kim Kardashian on Roll of Toilet Paper: ‘I Love You’

Kim Kardashian West got an unexpected — but sweet — surprise when she went to use her bathroom this weekend.

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that her oldest daughter, North West, had left her a message on a roll of toilet paper. Posting a photo of the note, fans could see that the 7-year-old wrote "Mom, I love you" on the next piece of bath tissue in the roll.

"I love you too North, forever!!!" Kardashian West, 40, captioned the post on her Instagram.

The famous mom recently took her two daughters, North and 3-year-old Chicago, on a tropical "girls trip." Kardashian West shared some sweet photos with her girls on the vacation, cuddling up to them while taking a sunny stroll on a boardwalk.

The Skims founder is also mom to two boys, 5-year-old Saint and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. She shares all four children with her husband, Kanye West.

Her vacation comes after PEOPLE reported that sources said she is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE last month that she is concerned about what that will mean for the kids.

"The children are very important to Kim," the source said. "She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being."

"She is asking others for advice on how to do this," the insider added. "But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on."

