North West is following in her mother's entrepreneurial footsteps, selling her a cup of lemonade for $100

Image zoom



Kim Kardashian West/Snapchat

Looks like North West is following in her mother’s entrepreneurial footsteps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 3-year-old became a mini business mogul on Friday, when her pop-up lemonade stand brought in one high-rolling customer.

No doubt learning there’s nothing like a cold cup of lemonade on a hot summer day, North’s mom Kim Kardashian West swung by the stand, and picked up a glass for $100!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom



Kim Kardashian West/Snapchat

The 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented the big purchase on her Snapchat account.

Visiting North’s stand — which she appeared to be running with some friends as well as cousins Penelope Scotland, Mason Dash, and Reign Disick — Kardashian West ordered a glass for her and brother Rob Kardashian.

“It’s $1?” she told one of the kids. “Okay, can I have some lemonade for me and Rob? Customer!”

When she finally got her glass in hand, Kardashian West quickly paid with her big bill.

“I have $100 bill — who wants to take it?” she asked.

Image zoom

LaLa Anthony‘s 9-year-old son Kiyan quickly snatched up the cash.

Related Video: North West and Penelope Disick Are Little Mermaids in Their Joint Birthday Bash



Of course, if North doesn’t want to go into business, she does have another career on her horizon: gymnastics! She recently fell in love with U.S. women’s gymnastics team member Simone Biles — emulating the Olympian’s moves.

“North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter while watching the women’s gymnastics qualifiers on Sunday night. “She’s rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol.”

Responding Monday, Biles – who went on to win the gold —wrote “Aww that is just too cute! She totally needs a #gkSimone leo and she’ll be my mini me!”