North West Is Dad Kanye West's Style Twin in His Vintage Jacket at Paris Couture Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen at a Balenciga store on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images); Musician Kanye West arrives at the 2008 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

North West pulled a piece out of her dad's fashion archive and added her own stylish flare.

On Monday, the 9-year-old daughter of rapper Kanye West, 45, and Kim Kardashian, 41, was photographed stepping out for Paris Couture Fashion Week with her SKIMS founder mom.

The oldest of the former couple's four kids had a major fashion moment wearing her dad's Pastelle varsity jacket. She paired it with black pants and Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs and accesorized the look with a tiny purse and bright blue Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses.

The rapper worked on the fashion line Pastelle with a number of different style icons before the fall out from his 2009 interruption of Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards forced him to shelf the project, per Complex.

Kardashian sported an eye-catching outfit of her own, wearing a camouflage t-shirt and highlighter green Balenciaga pantashoes. She walked hand in hand with her daughter as they made their way to the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2023 presentation.

Kardashian celebrated North's 9th birthday last month, throwing an epic camping party in the wilderness with friends that featured a special effects makeup class.

"Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾."

Among the guests at the event was Jessica Simpson's oldest daughter, Maxwell Drew, 10. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, 41, thanked Kardashian on Instagram after the party for having her daughter on the special camping trip.

In April, The Kardashians star spoke about her divorce from West in a conversation with Robin Roberts. In addition to North, the pair share sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, and daughter Chicago, 4. Kardashian said she is "really open and honest with them" about their split.

While Kardashian acknowledged that her "younger ones don't really understand," she noted that their older two kids "know what's going on."