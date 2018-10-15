Calling the Shots: North West Takes a Ride on Dad Kanye's Shoulders During Family Africa Trip

North West is traveling in style.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West‘s 5-year-old daughter got a lift on her dad’s shoulders during the famous family’s trip to Uganda on Sunday.

In a Twitter video, which the rapper, 41, captioned “Running with North,” West asks, “North, do you want to wear those glasses?” before putting the shades on himself. After a photographer tries to get a smile from North, West turns the camera to selfie mode, showing his daughter perched above him.

“Where you wanna go?” West asks North, who wears bright orange attire. He then takes off running, offering fans a peek at the landscape around him.

West and his wife, 37, arrived at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Friday and later checked into a local lodge with North.

West’s father-daughter video comes shortly after he backtracked on his plan to avoid social media.

On Oct. 5, West cleared both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. A source told PEOPLE at the time, “Kanye got to the point where he realized his rants were becoming unhealthy. This is why he deleted his account.”

But in recent days, West has posted videos on Twitter, including a nine-minute live stream in which he discussed “mind control.”

In the stream, West said, “You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if you post something that’s positive on Instagram and it gets taken down if it’s not part of a bigger agenda, you know, that’s like mind control. That’s the echo chamber. That’s trying to control you based off of incentivizing you and based off of you getting enough likes, and that’s the poison that’s happening with social media.”

“I just got back my IQ scores, and they were Mensa-level,” he continued. “Straight up Sigmund Freud, Tesla vibes.”

West added, “When people try to tell me what to do, I feel like they’re touching my brain. For a woman, she … wants to be in control of her body and choose who she wants to give it to. And no one can come up and touch it or take it or tell her what to do with it. It’s up to her what she does with it. I feel like that with my mind.”

West’s Twitter return follows his trip to the White House on Thursday. During the lengthy discussion in the Oval Office, West mentioned his mental health, his fondness for the Make America Great Again hat, Hillary Clinton and the Kardashians, along with other topics.

Months after announcing that he had bipolar disorder, West told Trump that he was “misdiagnosed.” Commenting that he had a “98 percentile IQ test,” West said that a doctor told him that “I wasn’t actually bipolar; I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

A source told PEOPLE that those close to West “are telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense.”