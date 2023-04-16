North West Joins Katy Perry On Stage in Vegas as Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Watches from Audience

"At 9 years old I started singing, that's when I found my little spark," Perry told the social media star

By
Published on April 16, 2023 12:13 PM
North West Katy Perry.
North West and Katy Perry at her Las Vegas residency. Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Katy Perry brought a new friend out to her Las Vegas residency this weekend.

Sunday morning, Kim Kardashian shared a collection of clips to her Instagram Story of daughter North West, 9, appearing on stage with Perry, 38, and a few close friends on Saturday night.

"So the reason I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok," Perry told West on stage at her PLAY residency in one video. "I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?"

North West Katy Perry.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After Perry asked West to bust a few moves for her crowd in Vegas, the TikTok star and daughter of Kanye West had one request: "Can my friends come out with me?"

"She's got friends, she doesn't wanna do it alone," Perry responded, allowing West to let three friends tag along on stage. "This is awesome."

Then, after asking West how old she was, Perry added: "At 9 years old I started singing, that's when I found my little spark."

In later clips, West and her three friends join Perry center stage as they did cartwheels and other dance moves while surrounded by the singer's dancers. Other pictures from the night show West — dressed in a black bomber jacket — interacting with Perry backstage and even posing for a photo with Perry and her mother, 42.

North West Katy Perry.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Other videos from the night posted by Kardashian show Kim and those around her jamming out to "Teenage Dream" and "Wide Awake," as she also posed for a shot next to Perry, Sia and her longtime pal, Paris Hilton.

"Honestly, I'm the biggest Katy Perry fan," Kardashian told the singer backstage. "I'm not just saying that because you're here."

For fans looking to catch a glimpse of Perry beyond her Resorts World Las Vegas residency, the star revealed in a new interview with Out that she's "due to go out and see those who couldn't make it to Vegas."

"I'm just so proud of the show that we created and put on," explained the singer. "It is such a spectacular show that we love so much. It's almost like the greatest hits show! I call it all thriller, no filler. I wish I could bring it to the rest of the world, but it's just not technically possible to cart around OTT toilets and bathtubs."

She added: "Closing a chapter on PLAY allows me to start a new chapter. I'm so excited for the potential of my story to continue."

