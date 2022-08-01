This is not the first time Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter has shown off her love of makeup

North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Minion Makeover in New TikTok — Watch the Clip!

North West is once again showing off her makeup skills!

In the latest post to North and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old transforms her famous mom into a Minion from the Despicable Me/Minions franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the short clip, West works from a set of colorful makeup palettes and covers her mom's face in yellow pigment. From there, she draws on a pair of the Minions' iconic goggles and completes the look with a shimmery blue lip color.

In the video, captioned "💛 MOMMY MINION 💛," Kardashian, 41, appears happy to serve as her daughter's model and flashes a peace sign a the end of the video as she shows off the finished look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this summer, the mom of four talked about North's love of special effects makeup and the big, creepy celebration that she requested for her birthday.

"She does really good wounds and scars, she's really good at it. She was taking classes, and so she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness," The Kardashians star revealed.

Kardashian admitted that she doesn't quite know how North became fascinated with special effects makeup, "but I got her a teacher to show her and got all of the supplies."

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) North West and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," the SKIMS founder said of her daughter. "We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."

Her birthday wasn't the first time North had shown her liking for creepy makeup. In January 2020, Kardashian shared that North, then 6, was trying her hand at recreating the iconic It clown makeup on herself and her younger siblings, Saint and Chicago.

In December, North gave a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired makeup tutorial on TikTok.