A History of North West at Fashion Week
From sitting front row at designer shows to dressing in custom-made designer looks, North West has established her stylish status since birth. Between New York and Paris, take a look back at North's best Fashion Week moments through the years
North West at Givenchy's Fashion Show
What did you do when you were a 1-year-old? Because North West sat front row at Givenchy's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015.
Her mommy's mini-me, North matched Kim Kardashian in an all-black, sheer ensemble. Kim opted for open-toe pumps, while the tiny style star rocked lace-up combat boots.
North West at Adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 Fashion Show
Solidifying her baby A-lister status, North nabbed a front-row seat atop Kim's lap between Beyoncé and Vogue's Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015.
The mother-daughter duo stepped out to support Kanye West and his Adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 fashion show.
North West at Alexander Wang's Fashion Show
Not only did North get to sit beside Nicki Minaj at Alexander Wang's fashion show, but the trendy tot stunned in a custom-made outfit created by the designer himself!
North West at Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 Fashion Show
West went comfy when she attended her dad's Yeezy Season 2 fashion show during NYFW in 2015.
Sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Wintour — among a star-studded crowd including Drake, Jaden Smith, Lorde and Michael Strahan — North sported a monochromatic, beige hoodie and leggings, not unlike Mom.
North West at the Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show
After a two-year hiatus, Kanye returned to the runway to present his Yeezy Season 8 collection — and while his clothing comeback was nonetheless exciting, a tiny surprise stole the show.
Following in her father's footsteps, North made her rap debut while the models walked during the show, and her dad beamed beside her.
North West at Dior Homme's Fashion Show
Like father, like daughter in more ways than one! North pulled a piece out of her dad's fashion archive and added her own stylish flare when she attended the Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2023 show with Kim in Paris.
She donned Kanye's Pastelle varsity jacket, pairing it with black pants and Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs. The 9-year-old accessorized the look with a tiny purse and bright blue Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses.
North West at Jean-Paul Gaultier's Fashion Show
Having established a signature grunge style, North pulled out all the stops when she attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
North coordinated with her mom in rocking pinstripes accessorized with nose rings that dangled down into chained necklaces. They, along with Kris Jenner, topped off their looks with blackout shades.