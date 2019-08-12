Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 6, Is the 'Ultimate Fashionista' During Family Trip to Japan

North‘s international style is on point.

At just 6 years old, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter is continuing to prove herself a major player in the pint-size fashion game, donning a collection of unique looks during the family’s recent trip to Japan.

A photo gallery shared by Kardashian West on Sunday showed her oldest child rocking colorful ensembles with bold accessories, like a pink ruffled top and floral-patterned skirt over fishnet leggings, the latter of which were covered in flower appliqués.

Another snapshot saw North wearing feather-adorned kitten heels paired with athletic pants and a denim jacket. In subsequent images, the little girl sported tie-dye shirts, light-wash jeans, purple sweatpants, hoodies, a feathered top and more, carrying a variety of fun purses and backpacks.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mother of four, 38, proudly captioned her post.

“I should have let her style me too lol,” added Kardashian West. “She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive. 💅🏼👽👘👑🌊🍬”

Image zoom North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Image zoom North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Image zoom North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

While she certainly has her own style, North is no stranger to snatching some high fashion pieces from her stylish mom’s enviable closet, including one super-luxe handbag Kardashian West was spotted wearing last week.

On Thursday, the KKW Beauty mastermind shared multiple photos from her trip to Japan with husband West, 42, North and son Saint, 3½, which showed her daughter looking chic in a feather-adorned top, high shine emerald pants, furry neon mules and a rare Dior saddle bag.

It’s extra special that North got to carry Kim’s heavy metal Dior purse. The pricey accessory is one of only 10 produced, according to Vogue — the outlet said the exclusive piece is “a collector’s piece worthy of a museum.”

Kim recently carried the $35,000 purse for a day running errands in L.A., pairing it with white sneakers and an oversize tie-dye tee.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with daughter North (L) and son Saint Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

North posed for her first solo magazine spread this year, gracing the pages of WWD Beauty Inc in February — and her mama was “seriously so proud.”

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd!!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter and Instagram, sharing photos from the bold shoot.

North posed for WWD — which referred to her as being “at the forefront of a generation that is highly connected, engaged with fashion and beauty and individualistic in style” — in a variety of colorful outfits and made use of kid-friendly props like parasols, toys and even bubbles.

“She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her @wwd shoot!” Kardashian West raved in a separate tweet. “Kanye & I always say she’s Kristen Crawley’s style twin 💕”