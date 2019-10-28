Kim Kardashian Shows Off Glam Kid Looks 'Styled by North' — Including Her Daughter's 'Fake Cast'

North might just be the most stylish 6-year-old out there.

Kim Kardashian West sang her oldest child’s praises on Instagram Monday morning, sharing a snapshot of North surrounded by two of her pals including Tracy Romulus‘ daughter Ryan, 7.

North showed off her fashion-forward capabilities in a one-shoulder black dress with matching tights and fur-topped shoes, wearing her hair in two buns atop her head. On one of the buns, she had affixed a black bow.

Pops of white stood out on the youngster’s outfit, thanks to her choker and the dots on her dress — as well as one accessory that has made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram account at least once before.

“Styled by North * fake cast included,” Kardashian West, 39, captioned the image.

The fun image came one day after North was captured singing on stage with her dad Kanye West at the rapper’s weekly Sunday Service event in Los Angeles, as seen in multiple Instagram Stories shared by family members.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with daughters North (L) and Chicago

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North, 6, Is the “Ultimate Fashionista” During Family Trip to Japan

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously revealed her daughter’s affinity for wearing a faux cast, after fans asked why North was wearing a bandage on her leg in a family photo.

The snapshot in question was taken during a Bahamas vacation, and included in a post that also contained the first photo Kardashian West shared alongside all four of her kids: North plus her younger siblings Psalm, 5 months, Chicago, 21 months, and Saint, 3½.

While many of the reality star and beauty mogul’s followers were elated to see all of her children in one shot, some couldn’t help but question what happened to her oldest child as North sported the white bandage that covered most of her lower left leg and foot.

“Nothing lol,” Kardashian West replied to one fan who asked what happened. “She wanted to wear that.”

Image zoom North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North, 6, Shows Off Giant Hoop Earrings While Sharing Moment with Mom

North has long been a fan of fashion and beauty, but her mom recently opened up about how husband West, 42, has drawn the line at cosmetics until she’s a little older.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” Kardashian West told E! News last week. “So it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it’s what is best.”

“As a parent, you just learn and figure it out as you go, and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” added the KKW Beauty founder.

Kardashian West’s recent comments echoed those she gave to E! News last month, when she told the outlet her husband had “changed all the rules” surrounding beauty-product usage for their daughter.