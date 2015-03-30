"Northie was so proud of all the eggs she found!" mom Kim Kardashian West Tweeted

The Easter Bunny better watch out — North West is hot on his trail!

The 21-month-old celebrated the holiday early with an Easter egg hunt, smiling and showing off her bounty in a photo posted by mom Kim Kardashian West on Monday.

“Northie was so proud of all the eggs she found!” Kardashian West, 34, Tweeted. “She wouldn’t stop talking about it all night!”

Courtesy Kim Kardashian



Ever the fashionista, little Nori collected the plastic prizes in a pink and purple basket lined with fluffy faux fur.

And if her parents have their way, she could be sharing her strategy for finding eggs with a baby brother or sister next year.

“We’ve really been trying for another kid,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE in January. “More kids can’t come soon enough!”

See more photos from North’s fun hunt below.

