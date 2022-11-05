North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, 9, shared a TikTok clip of her rocking a black pixie cut in honor of her grandmother's special day

By
Published on November 5, 2022 01:51 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162357188961324331?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162357188961324331&lang=en. Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Kris Jenner attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Photo: Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; Nicholas Hunt/Getty for Tiffany & Co.

Like grandmother, like granddaughter!

North West is celebrating her grandmother Kris Jenner's 67th birthday in style, specifically Kris' style. As part of the Kardashian-Jenner crew's Friday night dinner to honor the family matriarch, North, 9, joined her mother Kim Kardashian, 42, in dressing up as Kris.

In a clip posted to her joint TikTok with Kim, North showed off her look, featuring an all-black suit ensemble, black gloves, black boots, and a black Birkin bag.

North's clip was soundtracked by Kelly Clarkson's "Underneath the Tree," and showed the process of her getting the outfit together. With a hair and makeup team backing her, North smiled as she got Kris-ified and lip-synced the popular holiday tune. Making a few ironic faces on top of it, the eldest West child also donned a sparkly diamond choker to really do her best grandma impression.

North then posed with her mom, who also went as Kris for the festivity, which was apparently a "dress-up-as-your-best-Kris" event, according to the SKIMS mogul. Several other members of the family attended the Kris free-for-all, including Kylie Jenner, who wore a black sparkly dress as an ode to one of her mom's iconic '90s looks.

Khloé opted for a floral pantsuit and white fur coat, similar to the one Kris wears in one of her many great memes. Kourtney also showed up, with a pastel pink tracksuit and big hoop earrings to pay homage to her mother. Her look was a nod to Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, where Kris played Regina George's mom with a video camera in hand.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162359096778411310?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162359096778411310&lang=en. Kim Kardashina /Tik Tok
Kim Kardashina /Tik Tok

As for Kim's look, she went with a fan-favorite dazzling green dress and bow tie, which has made its rounds in a recent TikTok meme — and a phrase that a few family members tossed around at the evening — "you just got Krissed." The phrase (used almost like a "Rick Roll") is usually paired with a clip of Kris in the green fit, as she dances to "Lady Marmalade" in a family music video.

"Does this one look familiar, guys," Kim said on her Instagram Story. "Her Christmas card, from 10 years ago. And we did that music video in it."

But Kim went beyond just saluting her mom with a classic look, she also posted a few photos on Instagram along with a caption of how much her "mommy" means to her.

"We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you, dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are," Kim wrote. "Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what, you make the time and show up for each and every one of them, made me happy they got a glimpse of what it's like to be your daughter. No matter what, you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."

North West Looks All Grown Up as She Heads to a Halloween Party with Her Friends
Kim and North/TikTok

Kris isn't the only public figure that North, who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, has emulated in recent weeks. For Halloween, North dressed up as the Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas from the iconic R&B group TLC. In a TikTok with friends on Monday, North could be seen lip-syncing along to "No Scrubs."

Also for Halloween last week, North also posed in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit similar to the late R&B singer Aaliyah in her 1997 ad for the brand's "Next Generation Jeans" campaign. Her siblings Chicago, 4½, Saint, 6½, and Psalm, 3, went as Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, and Eazy-E.

