North West Draws on Brother Psalm's Face in Sneaky 'Elf on the Shelf' Prank — See the Video!

North West is back to pranking and this time, little brother Psalm is her target.

The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West decided to cause a little mischief on behalf of her 4-year-old brother's Elf on the Shelf for a new TikTok video this week.

Setting her video to the track "Let It Snow," North uses a KKW Beauty black liquid eyeliner to draw all over Psalm's face as he slept. After giving him a monocle, a curly mustache, a soul patch and drawings on his forehead, North carefully places the eyeliner in the elf's arm next to her brother.

"Elf on the shelf ha ha ha," she captioned the video.

Earlier this week, North pranked her mom as she slept, pretending to shave off The Kardashian star's carefully-styled eyebrows.

Holding a pink eyebrow razor in her hand, North walked down the hallway and over to where her mom was sleeping. She began to use the razor on the area above Kardashian's eyebrows while trying to wake her up.

North started to shake Kardashian, saying "Mom, get up," to which the reality star mumbled that she was awake and slowly opened her eyes, only to see her thick brows looking much thinner, courtesy of TikTok's "fake eyebrow filter."

Kardashian then sat up and got a better look, saying, "North, this is not funny," as the pre-teen laughed in the background.

North has been helping her mom with the Christmas decorations, particularly her siblings' elves, since earlier this season.

"North got creative w the elves this year," the mom-of-four said on her Instagram Stories earlier this month, referring to a Christmas elf display created by North for younger siblings, Psalm, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6. "They will wake up so happy!"

"Psalm's firefighter elf," the reality star captioned a video of one of the elves dressed as a fireman dangling on a rope next to a stove in mid-rescue. Displayed on the wall nearby were hand-drawn signs of "caution!" and "fire!" in red and green marker.

"Chicago's elf is a makeup artist," Kardashian informed fans in the next snap of an elf seated on the floor surrounded by makeup palettes of pink and purple eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, Saint's Elf "got into the candy," Kardashian wrote on a picture of an elf with an open package of Nerds Clusters, seated alongside a TV remote.

For North's own personalized elf display, she designed a bouquet of candy canes to look like a basketball, with an actual basketball resting on another display of fanned-out candies.