North West Details How to Make Perfect Milkshake in TikTok with Siblings Chicago and Psalm — Watch!

North West is taking on her big sister duties like a champ!

The eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was joined by two of her younger siblings — Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 5 — as they teamed up to make some DIY milkshakes on TikTok.

North, 9, gave her brother and sister some necessary instructions throughout, as they threw together whip cream, chocolate syrup, milk, and more to bring their (seemingly) flavorful desserts to life.

Captioned "making a milkshake," the TikTok showed the West crew (minus 7-year-old brother Saint) as they started putting ice into plastic cups, moved onto Cool Whip, added some milk, topped it with chocolate syrup, and threw some Reddi Whip into the mix. Of course, they didn't forget the rainbow sprinkles!

"What are we guys doing today?" North opened the video before her little brother and sister both declared, "Making a milkshake!"

At one point, North even fed some Reddi Whip to Chicago, but Psalm wasn't having it. When she asked him why he was scared of the bottle, he responded "Because I don't want to do it."

Finally, when it was "rainbow sprinkles time," as Chi called it, the West kids began singing a song in unison. "Rainbow sprinkles, rainbow! Rainbow sprinkles, rainbow!"

Of course, Chicago has plenty to cheer about after she just turned 5. Last weekend, Kardashian and West's youngest daughter celebrated her 5th birthday with a wow-worthy Hello Kitty party.

Kardashian shared an inside look into the pink-themed celebration on her Instagram Story Sunday, writing "How cute is Chi's Hello Kitty party?" over a video tour of the $60 million mansion. As the Kardashians have done before, the celebration even included a pink, white and brown ball pit!

And even with weather that wasn't so perfect, they made it work. "Got a little rained in, so did it inside," Kim shared, also revealing a long pink hallway lined with pink balloon trees (featuring a large Hello Kitty balloon to tie it all in).

Milkshakes were also plentiful last weekend, as a milkshake station was offered at the party along with a menu of a ramen bar, waffle pops, and Hello Kitty grilled cheeses.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," Kardashian, wrote in a sweet birthday post last week. "I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world."

"You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much," she added.