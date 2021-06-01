North West mimicked the music video for Willow Smith's hit song "Whip My Hair," which mom Kim Kardashian posted to her Instagram Story

North West Channels Willow Smith as She Whips Her Braids While Rocking Out to 'Whip My Hair'

North West is channeling her inner rock star.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian, 40, shared a video of her daughter North, 8 this month, rocking out to Willow Smith's 2010 hit song "Whip My Hair" and doing the iconic dance move from the famed music video.

In the clip, posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, North wears a tan oversized sweatshirt and whips her long braids back and forth as she jams out to the track in the background.

North loves to show off her long locks, and hairstylist Chris Appleton previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian's eldest child is "very particular" about how her hair is done.

"I'm always doing North's hair. She's like peeking over the glam session. I'll be like, 'North, you have to make an appointment.' And she's like, 'Okay.' I mean, I love doing it," Appleton said. "Kim just posted a picture when I [did] North's hair for that. North is very particular."

"She knows what she likes, and she's so gorgeous. She's so sweet. But, yes. It's fun," added the hairstylist.

North isn't afraid to share her own opinions, recently calling out her mom for "never" listening to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License."

The sassy mother-daughter exchange came last month when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a media package she had received in honor of Rodrigo's debut studio album, Sour.

"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys?" Kardashian raved in the clip. "You guys know I love 'Drivers License.' "

The remark prompted North to quip off-camera, "You never listen to it."

"Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time," replied Kardashian, who captioned the video: "NORTH!!!!! 😂😂😂"

The mother of four then got son Saint, 5, to back her up. "Saint, don't we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Do I listen to it all the time, Saint?" she asked.

"Yeah," he said off-camera.

While North may be wrong about her mom's love of Rodrigo's music, this is not the first time she's crashed one of Kardashian's social media videos.