Aww! North West Makes Her Modeling Debut

No one expected Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would take their daughter, North, to a department store portrait studio, but this takes baby photos to a whole new level.

The curls. The cardigan. The Chanel purse — everything about the 14-month-old‘s modeling debut is absolutely adorable.

“It’s never too early to care about fashion,” designer Karl Lagerfeld says of North, who rocked a Chanel brooch and bag for her first professional photo shoot.

The black-and-white portrait can be seen in the fifth issue of CR Fashion Book, a style guide North’s mother graced the cover of last year — while pregnant.

North will be featured in a story entitled Legends, which “celebrates the unconventional side of fashion icon status,” according to the magazine’s website.

With her first solo magazine spread behind her — she posed with Kardashian and West for Vogue in March — North now knows her way around both Mom and Dad’s worlds. Earlier this month, she cuddled up to West while in the studio.

