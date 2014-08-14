Aww! North West Makes Her Modeling Debut
"It's never too early to care about fashion," designer Karl Lagerfeld says of North.
No one expected Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would take their daughter, North, to a department store portrait studio, but this takes baby photos to a whole new level.
The curls. The cardigan. The Chanel purse — everything about the 14-month-old‘s modeling debut is absolutely adorable.
“It’s never too early to care about fashion,” designer Karl Lagerfeld says of North, who rocked a Chanel brooch and bag for her first professional photo shoot.
The black-and-white portrait can be seen in the fifth issue of CR Fashion Book, a style guide North’s mother graced the cover of last year — while pregnant.
Courtesy Chanel
North will be featured in a story entitled Legends, which “celebrates the unconventional side of fashion icon status,” according to the magazine’s website.
With her first solo magazine spread behind her — she posed with Kardashian and West for Vogue in March — North now knows her way around both Mom and Dad’s worlds. Earlier this month, she cuddled up to West while in the studio.
— Patrick Gomez
