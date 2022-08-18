North West Gets Camera Shy While Lip-Syncing in the Car with Mom Kim Kardashian: 'Delete That'

Kim Kardashian had an adorable lip-sync battle with daughter North West!

The Kardashians star, 41, shared a cute clip to Instagram on Thursday of her, 9-year-old North and niece Penelope Disick jamming out in the car to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor."

"Sing it, girls!" the mother of four said before turning the camera — with a face-altering filter — on North and Penelope, 10, in the backseat.

Though North appeared to get into her performance at first, she then asked her mother to stop recording. "Mom! Mom, please delete that!" she said as Kardashian playfully laughed on from the front.

Kardashian simply captioned the clip with a microphone emoji, and North received plenty of compliments in the comments section of her post. "Cute," celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote while Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard commented, "Love these two — oh and you, Kim."

Kardashian shares daughter North — as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 — with ex Kanye West.

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has shared funny interactions with North on social media.

In a video posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story in September last year, North interrupted her mom's makeup haul to question the reality star's tone of voice.

"Why do you talk different?" North asked, doing an exaggerated impression of her mom's social media voice.

Also, last May, Kardashian shared a moment when North called her out for "never" listening to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License" — despite showing off some swag in honor of Rodrigo's debut studio album, Sour.

"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys?" Kardashian raved in the clip. "You guys know I love 'Drivers License.' "

The remark prompted North to quip off-camera, "You never listen to it."

"Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time," replied Kardashian, who captioned the video: "NORTH!!!!! 😂😂😂."