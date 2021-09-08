In a video posted to Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story on Wednesday, North interrupted her mom's makeup haul to point out that Kim seemed to "talk different" for her followers

North West Calls Out Mom Kim Kardashian for Using 'Different' Influencer Voice on Social Media

North West is noticing a trend when it comes to her mother's social media.

In a video posted to Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story on Wednesday, North interrupted her mom's makeup haul to question the reality star's tone of voice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Why do you talk different?" North asked, to which Kardashian West replied: "For my videos I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

Both North and her cousin Penelope Disick agreed that Kardashian West seemed to take on a different tone when addressing her followers. When Kardashian West asked the girls how she sounded, North delivered an exaggerated impression of the SKIMS founder's voice, earning a chuckle from Penelope.

"Is that how I sound Penelope?" Kardashian West asked, to which her niece replied with a nod.

Kim Kardashian Kanye West family Christmas Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

This isn't the first time that North has spilled the tea on social media. In May, Kardashian West shared hilarious clips to her Instagram Stories that captured the moment North revealed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star "never" listened to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License" — despite showing off some swag in honor of Rodrigo's debut studio album, Sour.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian North West

"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys?" Kardashian West raved in the clip. "You guys know I love 'Drivers License.' "

The remark prompted North to quip off-camera, "You never listen to it."

"Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time," replied Kardashian West, who captioned the video: "NORTH!!!!! 😂😂😂"