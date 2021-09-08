North West Calls Out Mom Kim Kardashian for Using 'Different' Influencer Voice on Social Media
In a video posted to Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story on Wednesday, North interrupted her mom's makeup haul to point out that Kim seemed to "talk different" for her followers
North West is noticing a trend when it comes to her mother's social media.
In a video posted to Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Story on Wednesday, North interrupted her mom's makeup haul to question the reality star's tone of voice.
"Why do you talk different?" North asked, to which Kardashian West replied: "For my videos I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"
Both North and her cousin Penelope Disick agreed that Kardashian West seemed to take on a different tone when addressing her followers. When Kardashian West asked the girls how she sounded, North delivered an exaggerated impression of the SKIMS founder's voice, earning a chuckle from Penelope.
"Is that how I sound Penelope?" Kardashian West asked, to which her niece replied with a nod.
North, who is the oldest of Kardashian West's four children with Kanye West, turned 8 years old in June. The couple also shares daughter Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.
This isn't the first time that North has spilled the tea on social media. In May, Kardashian West shared hilarious clips to her Instagram Stories that captured the moment North revealed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star "never" listened to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License" — despite showing off some swag in honor of Rodrigo's debut studio album, Sour.
"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys?" Kardashian West raved in the clip. "You guys know I love 'Drivers License.' "
The remark prompted North to quip off-camera, "You never listen to it."
"Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time," replied Kardashian West, who captioned the video: "NORTH!!!!! 😂😂😂"
Last year, North popped in on Kardashian West when she filmed a makeup tutorial for KKW Beauty. The young girl also made a cameo when her mom shot a PSA about social distancing that April.