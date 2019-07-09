North West Wore the Cutest Blobfish Slippers to Penelope Disick’s Birthday Party — and You Can Get Them on Amazon

North West may already have expensive taste in footwear, but she’s still a kid at heart when it comes to her bedtime slippers.

To celebrate her cousin Penelope Disick’s PJ-themed birthday, the 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attended the party wearing satin pink pajamas with a pair of adorable Blobfish slippers. Kim documented North hopping out of a Hummer limousine in the fluffy pink slippers on her Instagram Story, calling them out with the caption “Blob fish Slippers” — and a quick search on Google led us to discover that you can get the same pair for your kids (or yourself) on Amazon for only $25.

Despite being named one of the ugliest fish in the world, these plush Blobfish slippers from Hashtag Collectibles are super adorable, fuzzy, and will keep your toes warm — what more could your kids want in a pair of slippers? Though they come as “one size fits most,” dozens of parents have reviewed them, saying they fit their kids and themselves.

“These were an absolutely perfect gift for my 9 year old daughter’s Blobfish themed birthday! I was worried they’d be too big since they’re adult size, but they fit her just fine and they even fit me! So they’re very versatile when it comes to size,” one shopper wrote. “They feel like little clouds on your feet. So comfy!! I might just get some for myself.”

If your kids are just as Blobfish-obsessed as North, these slippers would make the perfect gift. As it turns out, Amazon has tons of other products inspired by the tiny smooth-headed fish. Scroll down to shop more fun, adorable Blobfish-inspired products — all under $18.

