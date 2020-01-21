North West is really following in her beauty mogul mom’s footsteps.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared that her oldest child, 6, was trying her hand at being a makeup artist by attempting to recreate the iconic It clown makeup on herself and her younger siblings, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2.

“So North decided to attempt to do make up like the It Clown,” the mother of four, who shares her children with rapper husband Kanye West, wrote over a red background on her Instagram Story.

She followed up the post by sharing a series of photos of the adorable results, featuring North’s creative take on the creepy makeup.

The reality star first shared a photo of little Chicago with some red makeup around her eyes, nose and mouth — reminiscent of a clown — followed by a photo of North, who had extra red makeup dripping down her chin and neck.

“She added blood on hers,” Kardashian West, 39, explained of North’s look.

The proud mother then uploaded some photos of Saint with his makeup, and had him pose like the creepy clown in one of the snaps.

Their fun family makeover session did, however, end in one casualty — Kardashian West’s cream couch, which — to the mother’s dismay — was left with a red streak on it.

Just last week, the famous family sported some sweeter face makeup when they celebrated little Chicago’s 2nd birthday with Minnie Mouse-themed painting party.

Aunt Kylie Jenner showed off the festivities on her Instagram Story, revealing a sweet photo of her niece painting on a canvas while wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The toddler also wore Minnie Mouse face paint — as did her 21-month-old cousin True, as shown on her mom Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram account.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, also shared a photo of Chicago’s lavish, pink dessert spread. The baby girl had an array of pink cookies, macarons and cupcakes as well as an intricately decorated Minnie Mouse cake.

Behind the cake was a sign plastered across the wall that read “Chicago” in the famous Disney font.

Chicago’s big day was certainly a dream come true for the toddler as she previously told her mom that she wanted a Minnie Mouse cake for her birthday.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story on Jan. 7, Kardashian West asked Chicago whose birthday was next. At first Chicago responded “Sainty?” in reference to her big brother, but Kardashian West reminded the little girl that it was her birthday.

“What do you want to do for your birthday? Do you want to have a cake?” Kardashian West asked Chicago.

The little girl excitedly requested a pink confection before later deciding she specifically wanted a Minnie Mouse cake after her mom asked her to choose between the Disney character and “a Baby Shark cake.”

“Minnie Mouse cake!” Chicago said back before adding, “I love you, Mommy.”