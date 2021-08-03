The duo sold lemonade and personalized name bracelets yesterday at their lemonade stand

North West and Penelope Disick Are Little Businesswomen at Outdoor Lemonade and Jewelry Stand

Looks like North West and Penelope Disick launched their first business together over the weekend!

The two cousins — North, the 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, and Penelope, the 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick —set up their own outdoor pop-up shop on Sunday, selling lemonade and a variety of handmade bracelets.

Their aunt, Khloé Kardashian, captured it all go down on her Instagram Stories, sharing a series of videos of the two girls at play.

"So look what I came across," Khloé said. "What's the sales pitch! Tell me what you're doing here!"

She then zoomed in on a sign the girls had made, advertising the $3 glasses of lemonade and the bracelets, that retailed "between $10 and $20."

"You guys made these?" she gasped, showing off the colorful jewelry before buying a bracelet of her own.

Scott also paid a visit to his daughter's stand, sharing some memories of the occasion to his Instagram Stories.

He brought along with him Penelope's brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, who manned the stand at one point to North and Penelope could engage with their customers.

Scott's girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, was there too, sharing a photo of the shop's sign to her Stories.

In the end, Scott left with his own bracelet that read, "Lord." He showed off the item on his social media site, writing, "Thanks Pooshlani" in honor of Penelope's nickname, Poosh.

Fans of the Kardashians will know, this isn't North's first lemonade stand.

Back in March 2019, North helped her parents at a pop-up Yeezy lemonade stand, one of eight across the Midwest the then-couple did to raise money for charity.

The effort was made in partnership with Adidas, all proceeds of the limited pairs of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Geode" shoes going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Meanwhile, Kim has been prone to include her kids in her own businesses, even enlisting North and Chicago to model for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's SKIMS Cozy Kids collection back in November 2020.

Last month, Kim celebrated North's 8th birthday with a sweet message to her first-born on Instagram.