North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more.

Published on October 31, 2022 01:17 PM
Photo: Kim and North/TikTok

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up.

It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday.

North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with her long curly hair and all-black outfit. Singing along to "No Scrubs" together, the kids nail the group's looks from the music video.

"Going to my friends Halloween party be like," she captioned another of her TikToks, from Sunday night out with the same group, in stylish Halloween costumes as they sang along to Juicy J's verse on Katy Perry's "Dark Horse."

Later, North showed off dance moves while dressed in an all-leather black studded suit with a white cowboy-style hat and dancing to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back," sped up to sound like it's being sang by Alvin and the Chipmunks.

In photos posted by the SKIMs founder over the weekend, North posed in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit similar to the late R&B singer Aaliyah in her 1997 ad for the brand's "Next Generation Jeans" campaign.

At the family's Halloween party, North took her love for Halloween and special effects makeup to a whole new level, getting extensive prosthetics to look like a red alien, leading aunt Khloé Kardashian to warn her not to scare little cousin True, 4.

North was one of the first to wish Kim a happy birthday earlier this month, starting the day with a fun 15-second TikTok where the mom and daughter took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and David Guetta.

The SKIMS mogul even capitalized on the song's "lying in bed on my own" lyric, lounging in bed with her hand over her forehead as she mouthed the words to the song.

"Moms birthday TikTok 🥳," read the caption on the short clip.

