Kris Jenner Wishes Granddaughter North a Happy 7th Birthday: 'What a Blessing You Are'

"You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart," Kris Jenner captioned the sweet Monday tribute

North is 7!

Kris Jenner paid tribute to her granddaughter on Monday to mark her birthday, sharing a series of throwback photos featuring the little girl solo, as well as some in which she posed alongside Kris, her cousins and her parents, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West.

The slideshow began with an image from the 2018 Fendi campaign North participated in with her mother and grandmother, and also included shots from last year's Christmas Eve party, a trip North took with her family to Japan, selfies with her mama and more.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!" Kris, 64, began her heartfelt caption. "You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart ... what a blessing you are Northie."

"I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together 💕💕💕," she finished, adding the hashtags, "#northwest," "#family." "#love," "#togetherforever" and "#happybirthdaynorth."

While it's unclear whether North will have a blowout bash this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (she and cousin Penelope Scotland, who turns 8 next month, often have joint birthday parties), she recently joined some of her cousins for a bit of outdoor fun, as seen in videos posted to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story late last month.

At one point, Stormi and True shared a cup of snacks while the third "triplet," Chi, held an ice pop nearby. The kids could also be heard singing "Ring Around the Rosie" as they bounced together, and holding hands as they wandered around the lawn.

Multiple adult voices could be heard in the background, including that of a man and a section where Khloé, 35, told her niece Chicago, "Come on, Chi Chi, let's go." Khloé also added a photo of mom Kris, seated in a chair and appearing to take a photo on her phone.

Last year, North and Penelope celebrated their birthdays at a joint Candy Land-themed bash. The cute cousins frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion in Kourtney Kardashian's backyard, revealed a post on her lifestyle website Poosh, wearing coordinating rainbow outfits and indulging in a variety of treats from Sugar Factory.

"In Kourt's backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory," the post shared. "Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it."

Other details at the sunny outdoor soirée included tons of colorful balloons, a Dragon's Breath dessert (complete with smoky liquid nitrogen!) from Supercool Creamery, a lunch spread from Bludso's Bar & Que, a "candy bounce house," face painting and even a station where kids could design their own "candy sunglasses" courtesy of Gap Kids.