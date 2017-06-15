Happy Birthday, North! Kanye and Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Turns 4 - See the Sweet Family Tributes

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West's older child is 4 - and these sweet posts from her family members show just how much the little girl is loved

North is 4!

The older child of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West is celebrating her birthday Thursday, and her family members have already hopped on social media to share their sweet wishes for the fashion-forward little girl.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MINI ME!” Kardashian West, 36, wrote on her app alongside a sweet video montage to mark her daughter’s big day.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU ARE 4 ALREADY. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, NORTHIE!” she added.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North,” grandma Kris Jenner wrote alongside an adorable photo collage of North.

“You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter,” she continued. “It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving … I love you so much my precious angel girl … Lovey xo.”

Aunt Kylie Jenner followed her mom’s lead by sharing a snap of a super-smiley North hanging out in the driver’s seat of a car, captioning it, “Happy birthday to this cutie 💜.”

The sweet wishes come a year after Kardashian West shared a video of her and her little girl on the latter’s 3rd birthday, while the twosome enjoyed some time outdoors.