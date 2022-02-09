See North, 8, Wear Mom Kim Kardashian's Ripped Levi's (While Shooting Hoops!) for Vogue Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian appears with her four kids, Psalm, 2, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 8, in her Vogue March cover story

Like mother, like daughter!

North West, 8, joined her mom Kim Kardashian for Vogue's March cover photo shoot, where she showed off her vintage style while wearing a pair of Kardashian's ripped Levi jeans.

The eldest child of Kardashian and Kanye West paired the tattered bottoms, which are cinched at the waist, with a white t-shirt from her mom's SKIMS brand. During the shoot, North practiced her basketball skills on the court at Kardashian's Hidden Hills home in California.

As for Kardashian's other kids, daughter Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, the little ones rocked their own fashionable outfits which were picked out by their older sister.

Saint was styled in a green Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, while Chicago wore a pink football jersey and magenta cowboy boots and Psalm dressed casually in a flannel and cargo pants.

The mother of four opened up to Vogue for the fashion magazine's cover story, sharing that she is always ex West's "biggest cheerleader" in front of their kids.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " Kardashian, 41, said of co-parenting with West, 44.

"Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through," she added.

Her comments come amid Kardashian's defense of her parenting style, after West publicly criticized daughter North's use of TikTok "against [his] will" last week.

Hours later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum responded, slamming West's "constant attacks" on her and assuring that their daughter's social media use is being supervised.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, is "patiently waiting" for West to "calm down" and stop making statements about their co-parenting relationship in the media.