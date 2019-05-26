Kim & Kanye's New Baby
23 featured stories since

North and Saint West Join Penelope Disick in Adorable Rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

The kids sang Sinead O'Connor's 1990 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was originally written by Prince

By Karen Mizoguchi
May 26, 2019 07:45 PM

The next generation of Kardashians are already musically talented!

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service this week once again featured his daughter North, 6 next month, and son Saint, 3½, as they took part in an all children’s choir that also included Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, who turns 7 in July.

The rapper’s close friend Big Sean also attended the service, sharing footage of the three kids singing to Sinead O’Connor’s 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was originally written by Prince.

North, Saint and Penelope, who were all dressed in matching beige ensembles, could adorably be heard singing the chorus of the song as Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter lovingly had her hand on her brother’s shoulder.

Along with West and Big Sean, Kardashian West and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were in attendance.

Big Sean / Instagram
Skip
Kim & Kanye's New Baby
23 featured stories since
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 3 via Surrogate!
9/5/2017
A Girl! Kim and Kanye 'Thrilled' to Be Expecting a Daughter and Are 'Super Adamant' Their Surrogate Follows a Diet
9/8/2017
Parents' Night Out! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on Date Night After News They're Expecting Baby No. 3
9/13/2017
Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child via Surrogate
9/28/2017
The Kardashians Have 'Come Around' to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy: 'They Are Focusing on the Baby,' Says Source
9/29/2017
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are in 'Full-On Nesting Mode': 'They're Acting Like First-Time Parents,' Says Source
10/19/2017
Kim Kardashian West Says Surrogacy 'Is So Much Harder' Than Pregnancy
11/14/2017
Why Kim Kardashian West's Surrogate Wasn't at Her Shower: 'I Just Wanted to Celebrate the Baby'
11/16/2017
Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Are 'Letting North Help' Name Her Sister on the Way: Source
12/18/2017
'Hands-On' Dad Kanye West Is 'So Excited' for New Baby: 'She Came After a Dark Time'
1/16/2018
Why Kim and Kanye Were 'Thrilled' to Expect a Daughter — and 'Adamant' About Surrogate's Diet
1/16/2018
Kim Kardashian West Opens Up About Her Decision to Hire a Gestational Surrogate for Baby No. 3
1/17/2018
Chi Town! See the Extravagant Roses Khloé Kardashian Sent in Honor of Her New Niece
1/25/2018
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Daughter Chicago Makes First Appearance in Kylie's Baby Reveal Video
2/4/2018
North, Saint and Chicago: See Their First Baby Photos Side by Side
2/5/2018
Feeling Blue! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Fourth Child on the Way Is a Baby Boy
1/7/2019
Kim Kardashian West Confirms Fourth Child on the Way, Says the Baby Boy is Due 'Sometime Soon'  
1/14/2019
All About the $4,200 See-Through Crib Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé Used for Their Kids
5/17/2019
Kanye West Back to Work After He and Kim Kardashian Revealed Son Psalm's Name and First Photo
5/18/2019
Kris Jenner Reveals Inspiration Behind Baby Psalm's Name: 'He's Such a Blessing, So It's Perfect'
5/22/2019
Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian with 'Date Night' to Céline Dion Concert After Psalm's Birth
5/25/2019
Kim Kardashian Shows Off ‘Beautiful’ Floral Gift Spelling Out 2-Week-Old Son Psalm's Name
5/26/2019
North and Saint West Join Penelope Disick in Adorable Rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'
5/26/2019

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The weekly Sunday Services have become a family affair for the Kardashians, with North stealing the show at almost every gathering.

In April, the big sister to baby Psalm West was a showstopper when she took the microphone at several services, usually singing her favorite Kanye verse of “Poopy-di scoop” from his single “Lift Yourself.”

RELATED: North West and Penelope Disick Take Center Stage at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Memorial Day weekend was a musical one for Kanye and Kim, who attended Céline Dion‘s Vegas concert.

The father of four surprised his wife with tickets to the icon’s show just one day after they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

And their anniversary comes two weeks after the couple welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate on May 9.

In addition to being parents to Psalm, North and Saint, they share 16-month-old daughter Chicago.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.