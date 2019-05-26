The kids sang Sinead O'Connor's 1990 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was originally written by Prince
The next generation of Kardashians are already musically talented!
Kanye West‘s Sunday Service this week once again featured his daughter North, 6 next month, and son Saint, 3½, as they took part in an all children’s choir that also included Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, who turns 7 in July.
The rapper’s close friend Big Sean also attended the service, sharing footage of the three kids singing to Sinead O’Connor’s 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was originally written by Prince.
North, Saint and Penelope, who were all dressed in matching beige ensembles, could adorably be heard singing the chorus of the song as Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter lovingly had her hand on her brother’s shoulder.
Along with West and Big Sean, Kardashian West and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were in attendance.
The weekly Sunday Services have become a family affair for the Kardashians, with North stealing the show at almost every gathering.
In April, the big sister to baby Psalm West was a showstopper when she took the microphone at several services, usually singing her favorite Kanye verse of “Poopy-di scoop” from his single “Lift Yourself.”
The Memorial Day weekend was a musical one for Kanye and Kim, who attended Céline Dion‘s Vegas concert.
The father of four surprised his wife with tickets to the icon’s show just one day after they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.
And their anniversary comes two weeks after the couple welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate on May 9.
In addition to being parents to Psalm, North and Saint, they share 16-month-old daughter Chicago.